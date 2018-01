FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Flagstaff is taking a stand when it comes to President Trump's proposed border wall.

The City Council voted Tuesday to oppose Trump's proposed border wall and prevent the city from doing business with companies that agree to build it.

Flagstaff joins 30 other cities that have passed similar resolutions including the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Tempe City Council will consider a similar vote tomorrow.