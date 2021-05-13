Flagstaff police arrest woman who says she fatally shot man

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Flagstaff say a woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man.

They say 36-year-old Ashley Martin of Flagstaff walked into a store around 2 a.m. Thursday and asked employees to call police. Police arrived on the scene and say Martin told officers that she had shot someone. She then led police to a nearby urban trail where the body of 41-year-old Travis Nelson was located. Police say Martin told them that she and Nelson had been in a fight that ended with the shooting.

Martin was booked into the Coconino County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. It was unclear Thursday afternoon if Martin has a lawyer yet for her case.

