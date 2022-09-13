Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Flagstaff increasing its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour

Money
StoryBlocks
Money
Posted at 12:25 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 15:25:17-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The city of Flagstaff is increasing its minimum wage to $16.80 per hour starting Jan. 1, a raise of $1.30.

Voters passed a minimum wage act in November 2016 that stipulated the city’s minimum wage would be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living beginning in 2023.

The hike will be measured by the percentage increase as of August of the preceding year.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the consumer price index numbers for August 2022 and it was 8.3% greater than for August 2021.

Flagstaff officials said Tuesday that the minimum wage applies to all employees who work — or are expected to work — at least 25 hours within the city limits in a single calendar year.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Football - Purposeful, Resilient, Original!

Now streaming on the KGUN channel of your connected device!