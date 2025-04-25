Five people taken to hospital following a crash in Benson Thursday night

Two vehicles caught on fire in Benson following a crash on State Route 90 near Ranch House road at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to Benson Police, a Jeep travelling southbound on SR 90 hit a truck from behind, causing it to roll over into the northbound lane. Both vehicles caught on fire. Benson Police and Benson Fire responded to the incident. The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local hospital and is under investigation for DWI.

All four people in the truck were taken to the hospital. Two were transported to Banner University Medical Center by helicopter and two by ambulance to a local hospital. All are stable at this time with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes of traffic have reopened.

Benson Police is continuing the investigation.

