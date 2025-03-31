Five people taken to hospital after Costco kitchen incident, NWFD confirms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Five people were transported to a Banner Medical Center Monday with "respiratory complaints" after an incident at the Costco in Marana, 3901 W. Costco Dr., near West Orange Grove Road and North Thornydale Road, according to Northwest Fire District (NWFD).

A NWFD spokesperson confirmed with KGUN 9 that the incident was related to an issue with a kitchen appliance.

The five individuals are in stable condition, according to NWFD.

KGUN 9's photographer on the scene says the area is now clear.