Five people displaced in apartment fire on Eastside

Tucson Fire Department
Blake Phillips
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jun 03, 2024

Five people were displaced Monday morning at an apartment fire on Tucson's east side.

Tucson Fire Department units responded to the fire in the 1900 block of North Wilmot Road shortly after 6 a.m., according to a social media post from TFD.

Upon arrival, they found one apartment on fire and contained it in 13 minutes. Two additional units within the complex sustained secondary damage.

One person sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene, the post said.

The fire cause is under investigation.

