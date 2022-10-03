Five migrants, small child found in car near Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people were arrested for smuggling five migrants near Douglas, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Monday, Sept. 26, a sedan was stopped by agents and found five migrants, with one being a child hiding between the front passenger's legs.
Another migrant was in the trunk and a gun was in the glovebox.
The two U.S. citizens were 19 and 17-years-old. The driver will be facing charges, says Chief Modlin.
