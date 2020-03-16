Five dog-friendly hiking spots in the Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. — There are plenty of hiking trails to explore in the Tucson area, but not all allow dogs.

To make sure you and fido can get in a good workout together, consider exploring these pup-friendly destinations around Southern Arizona.

Information provided by AllTrails.com

Catalina Canyon Loop

Catalina State Park features this little 2.3 mile loop that goes along a riverbed. There's a steep incline for a small portion, but the views are worth it.

All Trails difficulty rating: Moderate

Sweetwater Preserve

There are seven trails to choose from at Sweetwater Preserve, including some dog-friendly options like Black Rock Loop trail. Your dog is sure to come across a few other pups along the way.

All Trails difficulty rating: Easy

Tortolita Mountains

This hiking area is located off of Dove Mountain Road. All Trails lists Wild Burro Trail as the highest rated hike for dogs. Horses are also welcome!

All Trails difficulty rating: Easy-Moderate

Madera Canyon

This trail is located in Green Valley. People use it for birdwatching, hiking, and nature trips.

All Trails difficulty rating: Easy

Mount Lemmon

Tucson's most popular mountain has multiple trails for dogs. Get lost in nature with your best friend!

All Trails difficulty rating: All levels