Five displaced in Eastside house fire

Tucson Fire Department
Five people were displaced after a house fire in the 7000 block of East Lurlene Drive Monday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Fire, crews were dispatched to the fire at 6:52 p.m. They arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home.

Heavy fire from the garage had spread to the attic, then to a house to the east, the news release said.

Several small explosions were heard coming from the garage.

All residents from the main home were in the backyard and were escorted to safety, the news release said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

