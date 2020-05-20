Five $10K Mega Millions winning tickets sold in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona had five winning $10,000 Mega MIllions tickets in Tuesday's drawing, including three that were sold in the southern portion of the state.

According to the Arizona State Lottery, the tickets were sold at the following locations:



Mobil Mart at 1395 W. Main St. in Quartzsite

Circle K at 3651 S. HWY 92 in Sierra Vista (two winning tickets were sold here)

Circle K at 6002 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix

Circle K at 1395 W. Miracle Mile in Tucson

Tuesday's winning numbers were 8, 19, 25, 36, 66 with Mega Ball number 9.