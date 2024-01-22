Fish & Game reports bobcat attack at Saguaro National Park East

Arizona Game & Fish Department Tucson reported a bobcat cat attack at Saguaro National Park East on its X (formerly Twitter) social media account, Monday.

The attack took place Sunday along Cactus Forest Drive, the post read. The victim, age 66, was bitten and scratched. Following the attack, the victim was treated at a nearby emergency room and released.

Fish & Game suspects the bobcat may have rabies, according to the post. It is asking anyone who may have seen the bobcat to call 1-623-236-7201.

Anyone who sees the bobcat should avoid contact, leave the area and warn others, the post read.