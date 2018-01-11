First snowfall on Mount Lemmon in 2018

Priscilla Casper
9:01 PM, Jan 10, 2018
Mount Lemmon gets up to 4 inches of snow Tuesday night

KGUN9
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A couple inches of snow fell on Mount Lemmon Tuesday night. 

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday the road up was opened and people took advantage of the opportunity to play in about four inches of snow. 

"I think I got a good snowball into a couple peoples pockets and back shirts," said Tucsonan Tyler Barnett. 

The snow doesn't look like it will last for long as temperatures will jump back to the mid-50s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. 

