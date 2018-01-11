First snowfall on Mount Lemmon in 2018

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A couple inches of snow fell on Mount Lemmon Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday the road up was opened and people took advantage of the opportunity to play in about four inches of snow.

UPDATE: Mt. Lemmon is open to all traffic. Please drive with caution and watch for ice. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/CIofMGclwe — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 10, 2018

"I think I got a good snowball into a couple peoples pockets and back shirts," said Tucsonan Tyler Barnett.

The snow doesn't look like it will last for long as temperatures will jump back to the mid-50s the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.