First Shots returns: Southern Arizonans learn how to shoot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — First shots classes returned for the first time since the pandemic began.

The courses teach southern Arizonans how to shoot a firearm and to teach people how to shoot a firearm safely.

Starting with a safety presentation, dozens filled the classroom at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range.

“I think that this is an important safety element. Last year, we’ve seen a record number of firearm sales in the country and there’s a tremendous number of new gun owners and a lot of those new gun owners don’t know what resources are available to safely learn how to shoot a firearm.”

Bill Perkins is the coach of the WildGats, the University of Arizona's shooting team.

The team works with Pima County to put on the classes three times per year.

“This is a good community service project for us to be able to reach out to the community and share some of our knowledge,” said Perkins.

The members of the WildGats teach the rules and how to hold and aim the firearm. Participants then go out on the range and shoot for what could be the first time or the first time in a while.

“I definitely have a sense of pride over properly coaching a lot of our people in attendance here,” said Maxx Bizjak, member.

Bizjak is a junior studying computer science and serves as the club's treasurer.

He said Sunday's class was exciting because of the large turnout.

“Normally, we’re hoping to get a full form submission, but all the sign-ups filled up in maybe a matter of hours," said Bizjak.

While it’s not a certification course, the WildGats say they’ve taught about 400 people how to safely operate a firearm.