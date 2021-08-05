'First Shots' event offering free shooting lessons for beginners Aug. 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local collegiate shooting team is offering free firearm classes this weekend.

The event titled "First Shots" takes place on Aug. 8.

Certified coaches will teach beginners how to shoot handguns and rifles, according to the event's description.

“The goal is to teach individuals who are new to shooting sports how to handle and use firearms in a safe, effective and responsible way,” said Shooting Sports Program Director Cliff Gyves.

The classes take place at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, which is located at 11296 S. Harrison Rd.

"First Shots" is organized by the "WildGats," a shooting team at the University of Arizona.

To register for a session, click here.