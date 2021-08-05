Watch
'First Shots' event offering free shooting lessons for beginners Aug. 8

Dean Knuth
Basim Furughi, center in black, and Anis Furughi, right, shoot at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, part of the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, on August 25, 2012. The shooting range offers pistol and rifle areas, archery along with trap and skeet.
First Shots event
Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 15:45:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local collegiate shooting team is offering free firearm classes this weekend.

The event titled "First Shots" takes place on Aug. 8.

Certified coaches will teach beginners how to shoot handguns and rifles, according to the event's description.

“The goal is to teach individuals who are new to shooting sports how to handle and use firearms in a safe, effective and responsible way,” said Shooting Sports Program Director Cliff Gyves.

The classes take place at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, which is located at 11296 S. Harrison Rd.

"First Shots" is organized by the "WildGats," a shooting team at the University of Arizona.

To register for a session, click here.

