First responders encourage safety over 4th of July weekend

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fireworks are a tradition for many on the 4th of July.

"It's been pretty busy. I think today, so far, has been our busiest day," said Desert Sky Fireworks Manager, Ashlee Walling.

At Desert Sky Fireworks off Cortaro, sparklers, poppers and fountains have been flying off the shelves.

"As of today, we are probably out of at least 15 of our boxes," said Walling.

While small non-aerial fireworks are legal during the holiday in Arizona, large aerial fireworks are strictly banned.

"When we look at all the fuels and the dry conditions we have with our grass, and our brush that's growing in, the fireworks that shoot in the air are the ones that cause the most amount of fire for us," said Northwest Fire District Captain, Jeff Hamblen.

Northwest Fire District is preparing for a potential influx of emergency calls through Monday.

"Over 19,000 fires start every year from fireworks alone. Almost half of those come from the 4th of July holiday," said Hamblen.

Even when using legal fireworks, it's important to know how to do so safely to avoid any emergencies.

"Make sure that you're using them where there is no brush or debris nearby. Somewhere like a driveway. Also make sure you have some water nearby. It's always a good idea to have a bucket of water to douse your fireworks in after they are spent," said Hamblen.

