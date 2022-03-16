First NCAA tournament with legal sports betting in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This NCAA Tournament will be the first where sports betting is legal in Arizona.

Many of those betting in southern Arizona will placing their money on the University of Arizona Wildcats. Betting options range from the team making the Elite 8 to winning the National Championship.

"We have bets that are related to points in the first half, odds or evens," Treena Parvello, the Director of Government and Public Relations for the Tohono O'odham Gaming Enterprise, said. "There are so many events that we are offering right now."

Desert Diamond Casinos added their sportsbook in December and has already boosted business, according to Parvello.

"The sports betting area has done very well for us and so we're excited for it to continue to grow," Parvello said. "We're at the beginning and we're excited for it to continue to grow in terms of revenue."

Bets can be placed in person or at online with the rise of sports betting apps. Betting started slow online, but is now picking up according to Parvello.

If you have a gambling problem, click here for help.