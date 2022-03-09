First Lady and Tucson Mayor celebrate International Women's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A round of applause welcomed First Lady, Jill Biden, to the home of Tucson Mayor, Regina Romero, on Tuesday.

"I'm so excited to be here with you and this incredible group of women," said Biden.

They and other local leaders, came together in honor of International Women's Day.

"There can be no American history without women's stories. We have helped write our past and we will help create out future," said Biden.

Biden recognized Mayor Regina Romero for her accomplishments.

"From being the first in your family to graduate, to becoming Tucson's first Latina mayor. You are a trailblazer," said Biden.

Romero said she plans to collaborate with the First Lady on policy issues.

"She's invited me to D.C. She wants to make sure she hears our voice. We are planning on continuing this really strong relationship," said Biden.

Romero said she will continue to speak up for Tucson and Arizona.

"It's about adding the voices of women and working together across different races, ethnicity and ages, to be able to come to the best policy that we can make together," said Romero.

The First Lady is departing from Tucson International Airport, Wednesday morning.

----

