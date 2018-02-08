First days at the academy for these TPD K9s

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson and Marana Police are welcoming their latest recruits, three K9 teams, to their academies.

The news was shared on TPD's Facebook page Wednesday.

"Please join us in welcoming the newest members of our K9 family," the post said. "Officer Azuelo and K9 Luna; Officer Winans and K9 Zeke and Officer Bennett and K9 Axle."

Officer Bennett and Axle work for the Marana Police Department.

The teams started at the academy and K9 school last week. TPD said in the post they'll be posting progress on their Facebook in the coming weeks.