First AZ public auction of shipping containers brings in $19,603

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The state's first public auction of shipping containers brought in $19,603 in winning bids, according to an Arizona Department of Administration news release on Tuesday.

In the first round of the public auction, two individual 40-foot containers were sold for $4,151 and $4,101. The set of three 40-foot containers was sold for $11,351. A total of 30 bidders participated in the auction, with a total of 55 bids.

The second auction opened Oct. 31 and will close Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. Five 40-foot containers will be available in the following lots: one auction of three containers and two auctions of one container, with starting bids of $2,000 per container.