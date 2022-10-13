Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

First annual Harvest Moon Cultural Festival comes to Tucson

A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps file photo
<p>A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.</p>
A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 14:59:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first annual Harvest Moon Cultural Festival is making its debut in Tucson on Oct. 23 for an evening of food, music and art.

A mural will be unveiled and world famous musicians will have live performances.

Luxxarte's Old Town Artistan's Mural Project is honoring Arizona tribes, along with partnering with Humanity 360 for an award from the Arts Foundation for Tucson & Southern Arizona.

The festival will take place at Old Town Artisans on 201 Court Ave from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!