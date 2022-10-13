First annual Harvest Moon Cultural Festival comes to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The first annual Harvest Moon Cultural Festival is making its debut in Tucson on Oct. 23 for an evening of food, music and art.

A mural will be unveiled and world famous musicians will have live performances.

Luxxarte's Old Town Artistan's Mural Project is honoring Arizona tribes, along with partnering with Humanity 360 for an award from the Arts Foundation for Tucson & Southern Arizona.

The festival will take place at Old Town Artisans on 201 Court Ave from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.