First '4/20' since recreational marijuana legalized in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday marks the first ever '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana was approved in the state.

"Since recreational sales have started, we've looked at hundreds more jobs across the state of Arizona," said CEO of House of Harvest, Steve White.

Hundreds of those jobs will be at dispensaries, like 'Harvest.'

"The bulk of what we add though is at the retail level, at the cultivation level and the manufacturing jobs."

White was part of the lobby to get recreational marijuana approved in the state.

He said early projections of sales have not been confirmed so far.

"We don't know what the size of the impact of these sales have been quite yet."

He added that he expects the numbers to look good for the state and in turn, the taxpayers.

"We will, over time, start to get better and better information."

Reported projections have recreational marijuana sales hitting more than $40 billion dollars across the country by 2025.

White said that could amount to expansion for companies like his; 'Harvest' operates just one location in Tucson.

"The future for 'Harvest' is some additional retail locations in Tucson is a place that is under consideration."

The work, he said, doesn't end at recreational sales.

"Down the road we'll be looking at things like other ways to deliver products to customers."

He's talking delivery among other services the industry hopes to expand on.

"We will be looking at things like consumer lounges, where people can go and actually consume on premises."

As the case with other industries. The pandemic has presented challenges that could become opportunities when it's over.

"Post-pandemic, the biggest thing that you're going to see, over time, the loosening of restrictions in the retail stores."

He said that means shorter lines and fewer wait times at stores.