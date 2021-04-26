Watch
Firm recounting Arizona ballots wants methods kept secret

A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November’s election in the county that includes the metro Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot secrecy. AP photo.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 26, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor hired by Arizona's state Senate to oversee the recount of 2.1 million ballots from November’s election in the county that includes the metro Phoenix area wants a judge to keep secret its methods for ensuring ballot secrecy.

The request came ahead of a hearing set for late Monday morning. A judge on Friday ordered the state Senate and ballot recount contractor Cyber Ninjas to submit their policies and procedures for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy so he could review them.

Cyber Ninjas filed policies under seal Sunday afternoon and asked for the hearing to be closed to the media and to the public.

