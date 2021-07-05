Firework show lights up the Tucson sky

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Tucson, desert dwellers were outside catching a glimpse at the 'A' Mountain firework show.

Hundreds filled the parking lots downtown to enjoy the old pueblo’s firework show.

Anthony Flores and his son were two. They say they make it a tradition to come.

"It’s something special for the kids. The kids don't get to see a whole lot of stuff going on during the year, especially during this time,” said Flores.

However, the preparation to light up the Tucson sky started weeks before the big show.

“There's weeks of prep ahead of time such as meetings, inspections, how much equipment are we going to use, what do we need, how many shells, what size shells, what type of shells, [and] what order are we going to put them in,” said Kevin Luckenbill, Fireworks Production of Arizona

Luckenbill said his team had about 925fireworks to shoot off for the 25-minute show.

The team was more than excited to do so because last year the pandemic didn’t allow them to.

“[The] best part of fireworks is hearing the crowds afterward we know they came out to enjoy the show to watch something they've done every year. It's just really nice to get people out and enjoy, you know, what we do,” he said.

Tucson firefighters were also on scene to make sure the show went off without a hitch.

“If any fires do start, we have the resources on scene to get to those quickly. So with Tucson Water, we have two anchors that will go around a mountain and wet everything down beforehand, and then we'll have several crews on scene as well,” said Battalion Chief Barrett Baker, Tucson Fire.

The show was a success—and something Tucsonans like Anthony Flores will look forward to for years to come.

“Come on. It’s on the 4th of July at 'A' mountain. It’s dope,” said Flores.

