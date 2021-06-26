Firework shortage isn't slowing demand for one seller

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firework stands are popping up around Southern Arizona again.

San Tan Fireworks, a local seller, tells KGUN 9 fireworks are in high demand.

“Sales are up about 300 percent since last Fourth of July,” said Jason Post, owner.

He thinks the boom in business because of the pandemic.

“People being cooped up in their houses a lot more the last year and a half has driven people out and no firework shows last Fourth of July,” he said.

He tells the community to buy now because there is also a shortage of fireworks. He thinks he’ll sell out before the holiday.

“It started right when COVID started, and it was a domino effect. It just got worse into the ladder part of the year also due to the ports being at reduced capacity,“ he said.

To make sure he’s fully stocked for the demand, he said he orders in bulk a year in advance.

“I’m constantly up real late at night getting an inventory stock list. That’s stuff that’s available in China at the moment and I get it put on containers and shipped over as fast as I can,” he explained.

While fireworks are in high demand, he tells people it's simple to stay safe and not spark a wildfire.

“Don’t take them out into the middle of the desert or the mountains and shoot them. If you use them on the asphalt in front of your house you’re not going to have any issues," he said.

He reminds the community not to put fireworks in their trash cans when they are hot and to watch children around them.

San Tan Firework has a dozen locations in the Tucson-area.