Firefighters find, save man overcome by smoke during midtown apartment fire

Elizabeth Jimenez
6:09 AM, Aug 15, 2018
8:35 AM, Aug 15, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. - One person is recovering after being overcome by smoke during an apartment fire in midtown.

Tucson Fire got a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday for the fire in the 900 block of North Alvernon Way.

When crews got to the scene, firefighters found the unit filled with smoke and the stove on fire. Firefighters Brian Anguiz and Daniel Harris also found a victim who was overcome by smoke. The person was pulled from the apartment and paramedics were able to help him regain consciousness.

The victim was taken to the hospital but no word on his condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

