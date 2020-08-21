Firefighters battle 2-alarm apartment fire on NW side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District responded to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment Thursday night.
According to NWFD, the apartment is located at at 7300 N. Mona Lisa Rd.
Crews battled a fire on a second-floor balcony that spread into the attic.
The fire is under control and there were no injuries.
NWFD says it is unknown how many were displaced.
