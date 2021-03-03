Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fired Arizona Senate aide seeks $500,000 in harassment case

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 13:15:19-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An aide who was fired by Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers has filed a $500,000 claim against the state for wrongful termination and harassment he says were caused by the senator.

Wednesday's claim is a required step before Michael Polloni Jr. can file a lawsuit. Polloni can go to court if the state doesn't agree to settle. Rogers isn’t named in the claim but his attorney said he may take legal action against her later.

The move comes a day after a divided Arizona Senate’s Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Rogers. The former aide accused her of berating and cursing him during a tirade and other harassment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.