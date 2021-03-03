Fired Arizona Senate aide seeks $500,000 in harassment case

PHOENIX (AP) — An aide who was fired by Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers has filed a $500,000 claim against the state for wrongful termination and harassment he says were caused by the senator.

Wednesday's claim is a required step before Michael Polloni Jr. can file a lawsuit. Polloni can go to court if the state doesn't agree to settle. Rogers isn’t named in the claim but his attorney said he may take legal action against her later.

The move comes a day after a divided Arizona Senate’s Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Rogers. The former aide accused her of berating and cursing him during a tirade and other harassment.

