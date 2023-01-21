Watch Now
Firearms, stolen vehicles found by CBP officers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found firearms and stolen vehicles, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director John R. Modlin.

On Jan. 16, officers seized two AR rifles and a handgun, which were most likely going to Mexico, says the Port Director.

On the following day, three stolen U.S. vehicles were stopped by officers at the Port of Entry.

The vehicles were on their way to Mexico, says Director Modlin.

