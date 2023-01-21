Firearms, stolen vehicles found by CBP officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found firearms and stolen vehicles, according to Nogales Port of Entry Director John R. Modlin.

On Jan. 16, officers seized two AR rifles and a handgun, which were most likely going to Mexico, says the Port Director.

On the following day, three stolen U.S. vehicles were stopped by officers at the Port of Entry.

The vehicles were on their way to Mexico, says Director Modlin.

On January 16th, CBP officers working outbound operations confiscated 2 AR type rifles and 1 handgun destined to Mexico. On January 17, CBP officers stropped 3 vehicles stolen in the U.S. before exiting to Mexico. pic.twitter.com/zOyG6mfUX1 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) January 21, 2023