Fire that gutted Marana church in late October deemed 'suspicious'

A fire that gutted the Living World Baptist Church in Marana on Oct. 25 has been determined to be suspicious in nature, according to a Marana Police spokesperson.

The church had been in Marana, at 13526 North Sandario Road, since 1945.

Marana resident Rory Jones witnessed the church burning and spoke to KGUN a couple days after the fire.

"It’s shocking, you know," Jones told reporter Alex Dowd. "Nobody can believe it. You know, there’s rumors of all sorts flying around, but I think it’s just sad for the most part."

Anyone with information is urged to call Marana Police Department, 1-520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

