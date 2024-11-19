Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire that gutted Marana church in late October deemed 'suspicious'

FireDamage.jpg
KGUN 9
FireDamage.jpg
Firechurch.jpg
Posted
and last updated

A fire that gutted the Living World Baptist Church in Marana on Oct. 25 has been determined to be suspicious in nature, according to a Marana Police spokesperson.

The church had been in Marana, at 13526 North Sandario Road, since 1945.

Marana resident Rory Jones witnessed the church burning and spoke to KGUN a couple days after the fire.

"It’s shocking, you know," Jones told reporter Alex Dowd. "Nobody can believe it. You know, there’s rumors of all sorts flying around, but I think it’s just sad for the most part."

Anyone with information is urged to call Marana Police Department, 1-520-382-2000 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Videos

Arizona Basketball: A New Chapter
Find the stories in your neighborhood