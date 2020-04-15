Fire services to Raytheon renewed by Tucson City Council

TUCSON, Ariz. — To continue providing Tucson Fire services to Raytheon, or not?

That's a question Tucson Fire and the City Council had to answer Tuesday.

Chief Chuck Ryan spoke on what his department has been providing to Raytheon, since their first agreement in 2015.

"The structure of the make up of Fire Station 23 on the Raytheon plant consist of one engine company, which is four personnel. an engineer, a captain currently two fire fighters across three shifts."

Chief Ryan says Raytheon has adjusted it's request from the services it has now.

"With this news agreement, the structure changes, effective 01-01-21, to one engineer, one captain, one firefighter and paramedic firefighter."

Councilwoman Nikki Lee, who works at Raytheon, abstained from the vote.

The other council members approved the move unanimously.

Raytheon agreed to pay the city $1.5 million dollars a year during this agreement, which lasts five years.