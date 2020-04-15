Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fire services to Raytheon renewed by Tucson City Council

items.[0].videoTitle
City Council voted to continue providing TFD staff and resources to the defense contractor
Posted at 10:26 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-15 01:26:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — To continue providing Tucson Fire services to Raytheon, or not?

That's a question Tucson Fire and the City Council had to answer Tuesday.

Chief Chuck Ryan spoke on what his department has been providing to Raytheon, since their first agreement in 2015.

"The structure of the make up of Fire Station 23 on the Raytheon plant consist of one engine company, which is four personnel. an engineer, a captain currently two fire fighters across three shifts."

Chief Ryan says Raytheon has adjusted it's request from the services it has now.

"With this news agreement, the structure changes, effective 01-01-21, to one engineer, one captain, one firefighter and paramedic firefighter."

Councilwoman Nikki Lee, who works at Raytheon, abstained from the vote.

The other council members approved the move unanimously.

Raytheon agreed to pay the city $1.5 million dollars a year during this agreement, which lasts five years.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.