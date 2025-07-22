Fire restrictions lifted across parts of Southern Arizona

Fire restrictions were lifted on state and federal lands throughout Southeastern Arizona on Monday.

That includes lands within Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management attributes the widespread precipitation across the area, additional rain in the weather forecast, and a rise in fuel moisture as the primary reasons for lifting restrictions.

They provided the following guidelines for those looking to hike or camp on state or federal lands:

- Before going hiking or camping, check with public land management agencies for fire regulations, restrictions, or area closures.

- Metal fire rings or grills should be used when available. Wood placed on a fire should never exceed the size of the grill or fire ring.

- When building a fire on the ground, ensure that the area is clear of all flammable materials. Avoid building fires on windy days.

- If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Douse it with water and stir it with a shovel until completely cold to the touch.

- If you are using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grass and other vegetation. Ensure it is placed on a level surface to prevent the stove from tipping.

- Cigarettes should never be thrown out the window of a vehicle. Always use an ashtray.

- Practice Leave No Trace principles - don’t leave behind cigarette butts or other burned materials.

- Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation. - - Use caution while discharging a firearm, operating an internal combustion engine, welding, operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame, or using explosives (where permitted).

The Department noted that target shooting and fireworks are never allowed on State Trust lands.

Stage 2 restrictions remain in place on State Trust lands across the rest of the state, except for Coconino County, north of the Grand Canyon, which is under Stage 1 restrictions.