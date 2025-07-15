Fire in Sahuarita guts mobile home, 10 vehicles

Crews from Helmet Peak Fire Department, Santa Rita Fire District, Drexel Heights Fire District and Tohono O'odham Fire Department all responded to a mobile home fire in the 7,000 block of West Pinto Road in Sahuarita on Monday.

According to a post on the Santa Rita Fire District's Facebook page, crews began responding to reports of the fire shortly after 5 p.m. The first unit arrived on-scene to find the mobile home and ten nearby cars fully engulfed.

Crews initiated "an aggressive containment effort to protect nearby exposures and prevent further spread."

The fire was brought under control and crews remained on scene for an extended period to "ensure full extinguishment."

All occupants of the home were confirmed safe and no evacuations of nearby homes were necessary, the post said.

One person was evaluated by medical personnel, but did not require transport.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.