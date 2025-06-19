Watch Now
Fire guts second-floor apartment on Southside

A fire gutted a second-floor apartment on Tucson's south side, Thursday.

Crews responded to the fire in the 500 block of West Dakota Street at around noon, according to a Facebook post from Tucson Fire.

They arrived to find black smoke coming from the front and back of the apartment. Crews made an aggressive inside attack to stop the fire, the post said.

The fire spread to the eaves of the home, but was extinguished quickly, the post said. There were no injuries.

At least five residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

