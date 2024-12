Ten units with Tucson Fire's Battalion 3 responded to a residential blaze on the city's south-east side Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 3600 block of South Santee Avenue at 9:06 a.m., according to a social media post from TFD.

Upon arrival, Engine 13 reported heavy smoke. The fire started in the garage and spread to the attic. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading further, the post said.

The fire was under control by 9:34 a.m. Two residents were displaced, the post said.