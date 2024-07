A home in Willcox was gutted by fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 175 N. First Avenue, according to a social media post on the Willcox Fire-Rescue Facebook page.

They began an indirect attack and defense operations on the blaze, quickly bringing it under control, the post said.

Residents of the home said they were charging batteries in the living room when they heard a loud pop and saw a large fire that quickly grew and spread.

No one was injured.