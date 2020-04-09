Fire districts urge 911 callers to “be truthful”

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — This is a reminder for people to to be truthful to first responders. In this pandemic, it is important to let others know if you may have come in contact with COVID-19. L.T. Pratt, the public information officer for Green Valley and Drexel Heights Fire Districts said its first responders were in a potentially dangerous situation on Wednesday.

Crews from Drexel Heights’ station 403 responded to a medical emergency at a person's home. Later, first responders discovered the person was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Pratt explained, the person was not honest to the 911 dispatcher.

"With COVID-19 out, our dispatchers are asking specific questions virtually on every 911 call. Then dispatcher dispatched an engine company. And after a period of time, it was apparent, that the individual was in fact sick,” said Pratt.

Sick and showing many COVID-19 symptoms, which the person denied they had.

"Unfortunately for the crew, that was a surprise,” said Pratt.

This is not the first time, Pratt said, this has happened in Green Valley, which is why the fire districts are begging for people to be forthcoming and honest. Personal protective equipment is not readily available and can't be used in every response. This is why dispatchers ask imperative questions to properly equip the responders if necessary.

"It would be wonderful if we had the masks and the gowns and the gloves and the googles to go to every call completely suited out. But that's not available right now,” said Pratt.

“Now the crew can take the precautions, while en-route and in fact, they'll be better prepared to respond to the emergency in a much better and in a more productive, protected way,” said Pratt.

He said providing medical services to you is what they are here for, but they need the opportunity to protect themselves, their co-workers and their loved ones.

Pratt said at GVFD and DHFD, if a first responder suspects s/he has been potentially exposed, these are the steps they take:

