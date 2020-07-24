Fire destroys part of Arizona Democratic Party headquarters

PHOENIX (AP) — An overnight fire destroyed part of the Arizona and Maricopa County Democratic Party headquarters.

State Democratic Chair Felecia Rotellini says nobody was inside but the fire early Friday destroyed the portion of the building that houses the county Democratic offices. She's says “there's literally nothing left” in that portion of the building.

She declined to speculate on whether the blaze could be caused by arson but she says fire investigators are on the scene. She says employees have been working remotely since March and no critical documents or digital files were lost.

