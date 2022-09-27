Fire crews working to extinguish wildfire on North Kaibab Ranger District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are managing a wildfire on the North Kaibab Ranger District, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service.
The natural-caused wildfire was found on Sept. 11 and is estimated to have grown to 300 acres.
Crews are expected to use existing trails and barriers to limit the spread of the fire, says the Forest Service.
Smoke might be visible near Jacob Lake and Arizona Route 89A but there will be a temporary re-routing along Arizona Route 67.
