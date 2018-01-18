Fire crews working kitchen fire near Roger and Flowing Wells

Brandi Walker
1:49 PM, Jan 18, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a house fire near Roger Rd. Flowing Wells Rd. Thursday just after 12:45 p.m.

Officials say the fire was contained to the kitchen and that no one was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Initially, the residents were able to exit the home safely, but a man went back into the home to save his dog and was injured after going back inside.

The man was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

TFD reminds people to check fire extinguishers monthly and to stay out of a fire once you make it outside.

