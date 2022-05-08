Fire crews sent out to wildland fire in Three Points

TUCSON,Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are fighting a wildland fire out in Three Points. Rio Rico and Tubac Fire crews have been sent out to work to contain the blaze.
Rio Rico is sending a type 6 brush fire truck.
As of Saturday evening 10 acres have burned. No word on the cause of the fire.
Stay with KGUN 9 news and we'll continue to monitor this situation and keep you updated.
