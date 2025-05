TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drexel Heights Fire units responded to reports of a downed aircraft at Ryan Airfield, Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found a small experimental aircraft "off the runway," according to Drexel Heights.

The pilot of the plane, the sole occupant, had gotten out of the plane before arrival. He declined medical treatment, Drexel Heights said.

The aircraft was checked for fuel leaks before Drexel Heights transferred the scene to Ryan Airfield personnel.