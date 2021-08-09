Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews respond to carbon monoxide emergency at apartments on Oracle Road

items.[0].image.alt
Northwest Fire/Twitter
Northwest Fire District, Tucson Fire and Golder Ranch Fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide emergency Monday.
carbonmonoxide.jpg
Posted at 4:59 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 19:59:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District, Tucson Fire and Golder Ranch Fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide emergency Monday.

According to NWF, occupants evacuated and fire crews are ventilating affected units at Barcelona Apartments off Oracle and Orange Grove roads.

There is no information if injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!