Fire crews respond to carbon monoxide emergency at apartments on Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District, Tucson Fire and Golder Ranch Fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide emergency Monday.
According to NWF, occupants evacuated and fire crews are ventilating affected units at Barcelona Apartments off Oracle and Orange Grove roads.
There is no information if injuries were reported.
Northwest Fire, @TucsonFireDept & @GRFDAZ crews are responding to a Carbon monoxide emergency at Barcelona Apartments off Oracle & Orange Grove Rd. Occupants evacuated. Crews are ventilating affected units in building. pic.twitter.com/xBMelFnOjT— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 9, 2021