Fire crews rescues 3 dogs in duplex fire, cause undetermined TFD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Tucson Fire Department, the department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of West 21st Street on Saturday afternoon.

TFD officials said crews arrived just minutes after being dispatched at 1:32 p.m. and determined a porch fire had spread into the front of a duplex.

Firefighters with Battalion 1 rescued three dogs from the home, the department reported.

Two residents were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire was under control by 1:43 p.m., but the cause is still undetermined, Tucson Fire officials said.

Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.