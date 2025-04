Crews from the Santa Rita, Tubac and Drexel Heights fire districts conducted a joint rescue of a hiker on the Old Baldy Trailhead in Madera Canyon, Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Santa Rita Fire District social media post, a 73-year-old Tucson resident had sustained a lower leg injury about 1.4 miles up the trail and was unable to walk.

The rescue teams coordinated efforts to access the individual, the post said, reaching him after an hour-long hike.