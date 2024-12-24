Fire crews battle guesthouse blaze on Eastside Tuesday

Tucson Fire battled a blaze in the 5500 block of East Hawthorne Street, near Speedway and Craycroft, early Tuesday morning.

TFD arrived on the scene at about 4:25 a.m., according to a TFD social media post. Callers reported seeing smoke and flames in the area.

Crews arrived to find a fire in the guesthouse, that was being used for storage.

The house was difficult to access, TFD said, because of alley access and vehicles in the yard.

Flames spread to a shed across the alley. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, TFD said.

