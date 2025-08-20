Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire crews battle blaze at home on far Westside

Fire crews from several districts battled a blaze at a double-wide trailer on Tucson's far west side Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire at 4340 S. Deaver Road to find the home "fully involved" with "multiple exposure concerns," according to a social media post from Drexel Heights Fire District.

Several handlines were deployed to attack the fire, the post said.

Crews were forced to retreat several times due to extreme heat and water supply challenges, the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damages were estimated to be at $173,000 between the trailer and the contents inside.

