Fire breaks out at Tucson Country Day Charter School, investigation underway

KGUN
An investigation is underway following a fire at the Tucson Country Day School Saturday evening.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 15:23:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation is underway following a fire at the Tucson Country Day Charter School Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the school at the request of the Tucson Fire Department, according to police. Arriving officers began investigating the incident.

No details have been released regarding damages or what caught fire.

