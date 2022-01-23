Fire breaks out at Tucson Country Day Charter School, investigation underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An investigation is underway following a fire at the Tucson Country Day Charter School Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the school at the request of the Tucson Fire Department, according to police. Arriving officers began investigating the incident.

No details have been released regarding damages or what caught fire.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates to this incident.

