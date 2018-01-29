Fire and dust concerns on record-high Monday

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Red Flag Warning from 9 AM to 5 PM for much of southern Arizona today, as east winds pick up between 15 and 25 mph. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. The strong winds combined with the low humidity values, will bring high fire danger.

The strong winds and dry conditions will also bring blowing dust concerns, after 11 AM. If you’re traveling on I-10 and you encounter limited visibility due to dust, the best thing you can do is pull off the side of the road, turn off your lights, and wait it out.

Near-record or Record heat is also expected for many locations today.

Tucson’s forecast: 80 degrees. Current Record: 82, set in 1986.

Ajo’s forecast: 84 degrees. Current Record: 81, set in 2003.

Picacho Peak’s forecast: 80 degrees. Current Record: 79, set in 2003.

Kitt Peak’s forecast: 66 degrees. Current Record: 66, set in 1987.

According to the National Weather Service Tucson office, today’s Tucson high will extend the monthly record for the number of days in January with highs 75 degrees or warmer to 17. The previous record was 14 days, set in 2003.