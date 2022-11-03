Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Drivers urged to find alternate route at La Cholla, Sunset due to crash

FgrElWTUcAE9wcO.jfif
Northwest Fire
FgrElWTUcAE9wcO.jfif
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 19:37:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is advising the public to find an alternate route at La Cholla and Sunset due to a crash.

A sedan crashed into a wall and crews are helping a person who has minor injuries.

Traffic is going to be an issue in the area, says Northwest Fire.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!