Drivers urged to find alternate route at La Cholla, Sunset due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire is advising the public to find an alternate route at La Cholla and Sunset due to a crash.

A sedan crashed into a wall and crews are helping a person who has minor injuries.

Traffic is going to be an issue in the area, says Northwest Fire.

Crews responded to a motor vehicle collision at La Cholla and Sunset with minor injuries. Traffic is going to be an issue in this area. Please use an alternative route if you can. #NWFDAZ #savelives #protectproperty #careforourcommunity pic.twitter.com/y4nE4BWuaZ — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 3, 2022

