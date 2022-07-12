TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After 2021's hybrid-style film festival, the Film Fest Tucson recently announced that its screenings will be all in-person for the 2022 event, set to take place October 13-15.

“We’re thrilled to be back with this year’s festival taking place 100% in-person,” said Film Fest Tucson co-founder Herb Stratford. “While our final schedule is still taking shape with a number of films to be added, we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences and filmmakers to our 6th annual event.”

Six different screens around Downtown Tucson and the University of Arizona will host the narrative films, shorts and documentaries that are part of this year's line up.

Featured screenings include:

Academy Award-nominee Animator Bill Plympton, in conversation

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) silent film, with live music and vocal accompaniment

Gods of Mexico, a documentary examining the diverse and robust world of rura Mexico

Mickey: The Story Of A Mouse, a documentary on the history of the iconic Disney character

It Ain’t Over, a documentary on baseball legend Yogi Berra

Major Studio sneak-peek screenings of fall awards contenders

Mexican short film series

Free, outdoor screenings

Information on tickets and passes, as well as a full schedule, will be available on Film Fest Tucson's website in the coming weeks.